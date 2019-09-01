Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

We are comparing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.35 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $217.33, with potential upside of 20.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.