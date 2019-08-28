Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.24 beta indicates that OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 34.2% respectively. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.