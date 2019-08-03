Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We will be comparing the differences between OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 4 of the 5 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.