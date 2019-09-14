Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3731.56 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 51.84% and its average price target is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.