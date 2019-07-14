Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.69 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OncoSec Medical Incorporated and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2 beta means OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility is 100.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares and 8% of iBio Inc. shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 17.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance while iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance.

Summary

OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats iBio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.