Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 364,308,602.42% -149.9% -115.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,111,351,819.76% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.24. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 225.73% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 11 of the 11 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.