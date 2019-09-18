Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.