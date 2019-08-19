Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 421.45 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. Its rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 57.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.