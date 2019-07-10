Comparison of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

This is a contrast between OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.19 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2 beta. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 83.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 28.9% respectively. 17.3% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.