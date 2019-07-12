Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.17 N/A -8.08 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.89 beta means Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 189.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 720.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.