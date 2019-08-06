Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.01 N/A -4.33 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 783.62% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.