Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology businesses, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 3.04 N/A -4.33 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 25.61 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.69 beta indicates that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 2,073.91%. Competitively the average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 232.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.