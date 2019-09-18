Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.81 N/A -4.33 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20.5, and a 1,026.37% upside potential. On the other hand, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,363.41% and its average target price is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.