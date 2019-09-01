Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We are comparing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.52 N/A -4.33 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta, while its volatility is 169.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.5, and a 754.17% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 44.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.