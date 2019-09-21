Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -4.33 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.69. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 1,181.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.76%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.