Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.61 N/A -4.33 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.23 N/A -1.41 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.69. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 720.00%. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 116.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.