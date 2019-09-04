Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.80 N/A -4.33 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.12 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 787.45% at a $20.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 92.91% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. About 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.