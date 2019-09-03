Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -4.33 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.72 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.69 beta indicates that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20.5, and a 791.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.