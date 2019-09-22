Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.23
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 1,181.25% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 28.21% respectively. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
