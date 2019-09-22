Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.23 N/A -4.33 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,181.25% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 28.21% respectively. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.