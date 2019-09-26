Comparison of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 3.04 N/A -4.33 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.20 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.69 and it happens to be 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 2,073.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 53.9%. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.