Comparison of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

This is a contrast between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 32.9 and 32.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.