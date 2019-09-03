Comparison of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.05. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.