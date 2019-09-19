Comparison of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 NextCure Inc. 22 322.29 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 11.55% and its average target price is $43.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 30.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.