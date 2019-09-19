Comparison of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|22
|322.29
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 11.55% and its average target price is $43.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NextCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 30.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
