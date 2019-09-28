Comparison of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,043,543,543.54% -216.9% -98.6% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,540,973,871.73% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.05 beta. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.