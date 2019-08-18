Comparison of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

This is a contrast between Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.84 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 21.7% respectively. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.