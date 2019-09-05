Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average price target of $4.83, with potential upside of 527.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.