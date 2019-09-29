Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

We are contrasting OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 1,079,893,747.45% -113.2% -83% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,266,842.80% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 161.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 84.6%. OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders are 23.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.