Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 4.96 and it happens to be 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. OncoCyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.