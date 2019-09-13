Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 187.56% and its consensus price target is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 1.6%. Insiders held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.