Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

As Biotechnology businesses, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 48.44 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation’s current beta is 6.39 and it happens to be 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.8. CytRx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.3% and 9.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.