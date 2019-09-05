Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.99 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OncoCyte Corporation and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoCyte Corporation and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 36.52% and its average price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.