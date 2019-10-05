Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 1,089,522,238.83% -113.2% -83% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,221,187,463.26% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus target price and a 128.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.