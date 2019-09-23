Comparison of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.38 N/A 1.29 16.73 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 1 11.87 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ON Semiconductor Corporation and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ON Semiconductor Corporation and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.2% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ON Semiconductor Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. ON Semiconductor Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ON Semiconductor Corporation and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 0 5 2.83 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.42 is ON Semiconductor Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.26% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares and 11.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares. 1.6% are ON Semiconductor Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67%

For the past year ON Semiconductor Corporation has 30.28% stronger performance while Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has -73.67% weaker performance.

Summary

ON Semiconductor Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.