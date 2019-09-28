Comparison of On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 3 0.12 46.05M 0.45 7.99 Discover Financial Services 81 0.87 316.43M 8.54 10.51

Table 1 demonstrates On Deck Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Discover Financial Services appears to has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. On Deck Capital Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us On Deck Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 1,360,815,602.84% 12.2% 3.1% Discover Financial Services 388,400,638.27% 25.6% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta means On Deck Capital Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Discover Financial Services’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

On Deck Capital Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 16.52%. Meanwhile, Discover Financial Services’s consensus price target is $91.33, while its potential upside is 12.05%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, On Deck Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares and 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. 3.6% are On Deck Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance while Discover Financial Services has 52.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Discover Financial Services beats On Deck Capital Inc.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.