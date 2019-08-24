Comparison of On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.10 N/A 0.45 7.99 Credit Acceptance Corporation 466 7.34 N/A 31.87 15.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for On Deck Capital Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation. Credit Acceptance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. On Deck Capital Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Credit Acceptance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

On Deck Capital Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for On Deck Capital Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

On Deck Capital Inc.’s upside potential is 16.52% at a $3.88 average target price. Meanwhile, Credit Acceptance Corporation’s average target price is $467.5, while its potential upside is 3.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that On Deck Capital Inc. looks more robust than Credit Acceptance Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On Deck Capital Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 63.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Credit Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.