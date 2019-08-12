Comparison of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 11.97 N/A -2.49 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.91 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Omeros Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 50.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 62% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.