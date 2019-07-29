Comparison of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

As Biotechnology companies, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Omeros Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation’s 3.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 255.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s average target price is $27.5, while its potential upside is 79.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.