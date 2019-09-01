Comparison of Olin Corporation (OLN) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Since Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 22 0.42 N/A 2.08 9.66 Element Solutions Inc 10 1.22 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Olin Corporation and Element Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Olin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Element Solutions Inc on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Olin Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Element Solutions Inc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Element Solutions Inc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Olin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Olin Corporation and Element Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Olin Corporation’s consensus price target is $26.67, while its potential upside is 57.07%. On the other hand, Element Solutions Inc’s potential downside is -14.26% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Olin Corporation is looking more favorable than Element Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.2% of Olin Corporation shares and 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc shares. 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year Olin Corporation has stronger performance than Element Solutions Inc

Summary

Olin Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Element Solutions Inc.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.