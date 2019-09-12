Comparison of Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.71 N/A 1.15 19.58 DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.58 N/A 2.58 17.72

Table 1 demonstrates Old Point Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DNB Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Old Point Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Old Point Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than DNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5% DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, DNB Financial Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Old Point Financial Corporation and DNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.3% and 32.7% respectively. About 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53% DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation has weaker performance than DNB Financial Corporation

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.