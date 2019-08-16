Comparison of Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.18 N/A 2.09 13.53 Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.56 N/A 2.22 12.01

Table 1 highlights Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.9% and 34.6%. 5.7% are Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Summit Financial Group Inc.