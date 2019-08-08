Comparison of Okta Inc. (OKTA) and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). The two are both Technical & System Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta Inc. 104 35.99 N/A -1.38 0.00 Evolving Systems Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Okta Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Okta Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.7% -17.1% Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -62.2% -37.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Okta Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Evolving Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Evolving Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Okta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Okta Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Evolving Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Okta Inc. has an average price target of $107.17, and a -19.05% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Okta Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 29.4%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Okta Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Evolving Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06% Evolving Systems Inc. -1.22% -3.29% -23.46% -39.74% -69.53% -31.86%

For the past year Okta Inc. had bullish trend while Evolving Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Okta Inc. beats Evolving Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.