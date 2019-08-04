Comparison of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

Since Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.81 N/A -0.62 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 61 2.89 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 demonstrates Oil States International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oil States International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that Oil States International Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Core Laboratories N.V.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oil States International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Core Laboratories N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Oil States International Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.08% and an $25.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Core Laboratories N.V.’s potential upside is 46.99% and its consensus target price is $66.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oil States International Inc. is looking more favorable than Core Laboratories N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% are Oil States International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Core Laboratories N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. has 4.48% stronger performance while Core Laboratories N.V. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Oil States International Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.