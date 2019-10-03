Comparison of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 32 0.00 4.68M 1.54 23.02 Linde plc 189 2.26 538.86M 10.10 18.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Linde plc. Linde plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Linde plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Linde plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 14,543,194.53% 7% 4.8% Linde plc 285,231,844.17% 15.4% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Linde plc is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Linde plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Linde plc is $205.33, which is potential 11.51% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Linde plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Linde plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has stronger performance than Linde plc

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Linde plc beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.