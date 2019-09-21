Comparison of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

This is a contrast between Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 32 0.97 N/A 1.54 23.02 Ferro Corporation 15 0.62 N/A 0.83 17.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Ferro Corporation. Ferro Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ferro Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ferro Corporation’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Its rival Ferro Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ferro Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Ferro Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Ferro Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average target price and a 56.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Ferro Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Ferro Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 33.7% stronger performance while Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats Ferro Corporation.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.