Comparison of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1209.10 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. About 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.