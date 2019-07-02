Comparison of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 76 106.89 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has an average price target of $118.5, with potential upside of 22.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders held 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.