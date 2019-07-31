Comparison of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.79 N/A 2.08 20.00 Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.62 N/A 1.96 29.16

In table 1 we can see OGE Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Xcel Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than OGE Energy Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. OGE Energy Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Xcel Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.55 beta indicates that OGE Energy Corp. is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OGE Energy Corp. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Xcel Energy Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xcel Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

OGE Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39.83 is OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OGE Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 78.2%. OGE Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 1.98% -1.37% -0.12% 8.87% 22.45% 6.2% Xcel Energy Inc. 2.4% 2.58% 7.42% 13.67% 27.13% 16.14%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.