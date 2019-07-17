Comparison of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Both OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.81 N/A 2.08 20.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 40 1.69 N/A 1.76 23.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OGE Energy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than OGE Energy Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. OGE Energy Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has OGE Energy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that OGE Energy Corp. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OGE Energy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $39.83, while its potential downside is -7.65%. Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential downside is -26.04%. Based on the data given earlier, OGE Energy Corp. is looking more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of OGE Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of OGE Energy Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 1.98% -1.37% -0.12% 8.87% 22.45% 6.2% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.82% 0.8% 11.13% 11.16% 23.74% 14.01%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors OGE Energy Corp. beats Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.