Comparison of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.80 N/A 2.08 20.64 Entergy Corporation 98 1.99 N/A 5.22 20.25

In table 1 we can see OGE Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Entergy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OGE Energy Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. OGE Energy Corp. is presently more expensive than Entergy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OGE Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility and Risk

OGE Energy Corp. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Entergy Corporation’s beta is 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OGE Energy Corp. Its rival Entergy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Entergy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OGE Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

OGE Energy Corp. has a consensus target price of $39.83, and a -7.59% downside potential. Competitively Entergy Corporation has a consensus target price of $106, with potential downside of -2.92%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Entergy Corporation is looking more favorable than OGE Energy Corp., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OGE Energy Corp. and Entergy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 90.6%. Insiders held 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.