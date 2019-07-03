Comparison of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.74
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|State Street Corporation
|65
|1.76
|N/A
|5.89
|10.49
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and State Street Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|State Street Corporation
|0.00%
|10.9%
|0.9%
Analyst Ratings
OFS Credit Company Inc. and State Street Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|State Street Corporation
|1
|3
|5
|2.56
Competitively the consensus target price of State Street Corporation is $69, which is potential 23.61% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of State Street Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
|State Street Corporation
|-4.16%
|-11.85%
|-11.05%
|-14.45%
|-39.59%
|-2%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
